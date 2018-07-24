ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable requirements, a copy of the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 together with the Auditors' Report in the prescribed format is enclosed. A copy of the press release being issued in this connection is also enclosed.
Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable requirements, a copy of the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 together with the Auditors' Report in the prescribed format is enclosed. A copy of the press release being issued in this connection is also enclosed.Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:57 pm