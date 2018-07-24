App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable requirements, a copy of the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 together with the Auditors' Report in the prescribed format is enclosed. A copy of the press release being issued in this connection is also enclosed.Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:57 pm

