I-T department sets up Taxpayers' Lounge at IITF 2021; check details

With the aim to educate and foster taxpayers' awareness with regards to various initiatives undertaken by the income tax department in recent times, a taxpayers' lounge has been organised in the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF), which will be operational from November 14-27.

Inaugurated by JB Mohapatra, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes, the lounge, which can be found at Hall No. 12, intends to promote trust between taxpayers and the department, along with easing compliance with the various rules and procedures associated with income tax. Many senior officers of the I-T department have attended the inauguration ceremony.



Assistance in application for PAN/e-PAN, Aadhaar-PAN linking, and PAN-related queries, e-Filing, and Form 26AS (tax-credit) related queries.



Providing Taxpayer Information Series literature on various topics, along with obtaining taxpayer feedback on their grievances.



VR (Virtual Reality), Video Car games, Nukkad Natak, Quiz, and Magic shows, along with engaging competitions like caricature drawing, painting, etc. on the theme of taxation to drive home the importance of paying taxes amongst all age groups, young and old.

Here are some of the services offered by the lounge: