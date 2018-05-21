HPL Electric & Power's board recommends final dividend

App
May 21, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPL Electric & Power Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 21, 2018, inter alia, has considered and approved the following:

- Recommended a final dividend of Re. 1 (10%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

The above dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM will be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM.Source : BSE
