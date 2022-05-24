How you can make the most of high-interest rates up to 7.45% p.a. by Bajaj Finance FD

Fixed deposit investments can help you save and grow your finances. They are also one of the most secure investments that you can make. The fd interest rate at which you invest remains unaffected by market conditions until maturity. FD rates are currently on the rise, making now the right time to invest your savings. The fixed deposit interest rate is crucial in determining your return on investment. You can use various techniques to make the most of rising rates and ensure that you get higher returns. The Bajaj Finance FD is among the top in the market regarding interest rates.

Investing in a Bajaj Finance FD gets you an interest rate of up to 7.45% p.a., which allows you to get substantial returns with ease. With simple online processes and a low cap on the minimum deposit required, you can conveniently invest in the Bajaj Finance FD. Here’s how to leverage high FD interest rates to build your wealth.

Get generous returns and grow your wealth steadily

FD interest rates have a direct impact on your returns. When the interest rates rise, your returns increase too. But keep in mind that the interest rate is fixed for the tenor you choose while investing. If you invest at an FD interest rate of 7.45% p.a. for five years and the interest rates drop to 7.00% p.a. in the year after you invest, the interest accrued on your investment will still be at 7.45% p.a.. It makes it essential for you to ensure that you invest at the right rate right from the start.

The Bajaj Finance FD is an excellent choice in this regard as its rates are already competitive compared to the market. It offers 7.20% p.a. to regular investors and an additional 0.25% to senior citizens. You can earn interest up to 7.45% p.a. from the Bajaj Finance Senior Citizen FD to securely invest and grow your savings post-retirement. Here is an example to better understand the impact of intertest rate on FD earnings.

Age of investor Investment Tenor (in months) Interest rates Earnings on interest Total earnings Investor ≤ 60 Rs.3,00,000 44 7.20% p.a. Rs.87,111 Rs.3,87,111 Investor ≥ 60 Rs.3,00,000 44 7.45% p.a. Rs.90,431 Rs.3,90,431

When investing, one of the main concerns is getting returns and your initial investment back. The way you can ensure this is to look at the issuer’s credibility and safety ratings. It can help ensure that your investment is secure and that you will get the promised returns on time. In a volatile market, ensuring this becomes important so that you do not lose your savings and hard-earned money. The credit rating for the Bajaj Finance FD is FAAA and MAAA, awarded by CRISIL and IRCA, respectively. These are the highest safety ratings, making the Bajaj Finance FD one of the safest investment options.

Make the most of the flexible tenor to build a sizeable corpus

The longer you invest, the higher your returns on your investment. And with high-interest rates, you can get better returns. You earn more with a high interest rate and a lengthy tenor in simple terms. The Bajaj Finance FD comes with a flexible tenor between 12 and 60 months. Choose a tenor of 44 months or more to secure a higher interest rate.

See the table below to understand better how your total earnings change with different tenors as a regular investor.

Investment Tenor (in months) Interest rates Interest earning Total earnings Rs.5,00,000 44 7.20% p.a. Rs.1,45,185 Rs.6,45,185 Rs.5,00,000 33 6.75% p.a. Rs.98,386 Rs.5,98,386 Rs.5,00,000 24 6.40% p.a. Rs.66,048 Rs.5,66,048

While the minimum amount to invest in a regular Bajaj Finance FD is Rs.15,000, you also have another way to benefit from FDs. By opting for the Systematic Deposit Plan, you can invest monthly with just Rs. 5,000 and grow your wealth steadily. This plan allows you to enjoy the benefit of locking in FD rates at the investment time, as each deposit goes towards opening a new FD at the current rates.

It becomes especially beneficial in a recovering economy. After the recent repo rate hike in May, which led issuers to hike the FD interest rates, expert polls suggest that the RBI may hike the rate again in June. Given this, as an FD investor, it is wise to invest in short-term FDs so that you can enjoy the benefits of a possible increase in interest rates. The Bajaj Finance SDP offering allows you to invest quickly in the short term.

Considering the benefits of high-interest rates and the safety of your investment, whether you choose a regular FD or a senior citizen FD, you can strategize your wealth-building plan. With an interest rate of up to 7.45% p.a., the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit allows you to invest quickly and earn assured returns. Invest online now and grow your wealth while keeping it secure.