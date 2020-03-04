How to strategize your FD investments as interest rates drop?

In a move to encourage growth in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India recently launched Long Term Repo Operation or LTRO, as it facilitates better transmission of the RBI’s monetary policies. This means that the RBI will introduce Rs.1 lakh crore for 1-year to 3-year needs, at prevailing repo rates accepting government securities of the same or higher tenor as collateral.

The main aim of this move is to ensure better transmission of rate cuts initiated by the RBI post the IL&FS debacle that had led to a spike in borrowing costs. With LTRO, the government is aiming to offer better liquidity for 1–3-year needs, as so far it has only been able to support immediate financing needs of banks, which have spanned 1 to 28 days, via tools such as Marginal Standing Facility and Liquidity Adjustment Facility.

How LTRO affects your savings and deposits?

Despite numerous repo rate cuts, borrowers have not been receiving the benefits of lower interest rates. Hence, RBI introduced LTRO to ensure that older cuts make their way to borrowers, who can avail easy financing. With availability of low-cost funds and LTRO announcements, banks may be able to lower interest rates on loans, while maintaining their margins.

However, this also means that fixed deposit rates are likely to fall, especially as the dependency of financial institutions on these is likely to be lower. Thus, if you’re planning to invest in Fixed Deposits, now is the right time to do so. Read on to know how to strategize your investments, as FD interest rates drop.

Lock in high FD interest rates

With an impending revision of rates on the anvil, the best time to invest in FD is now. While the present repo rate remains unchanged at 5.15%, there may be possibility of further rate cuts in June 2020, which gives you another reason to revisit your investment portfolio, and move up the timeline for FD investments.

Investing right away will give you the best shot at securing substantial returns, before most financiers bring their deposit rates down. This, clubbed with the assured nature of returns, means that investing in an FD is move you simply must not procrastinate any longer.

Invest in the right fixed deposit

While time is of the essence, it is still important for you to pick the right fixed deposit to achieve your myriad goals. In this regard, a company FD such as Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit trumps a bank FD, not only because of attractive interest rates, but also because of the value-added features offered.

Check how this instrument serves your portfolio in multiple ways.

Offers commendable returns: At ~7.5% in January 2020, inflation is a serious concern for policy-makers and while it is expected to drop by mid-2020, when you make an investment decision now, you’re sure to want to get returns that outweigh the rate of inflation. In this regard, the Bajaj Finance FD puts your worries to rest as it offers some of the best interest rates in the market.

Customer type Investment amount Tenor Interest rate Interest earned* Total maturity amount* Regular Rs.20,00,000 5 years 7.80% Rs.9,52,286 Rs.29,52,286 Senior citizen Rs.20,00,000 5 years 8.05% Rs.9,86,583 Rs.29,86,583

You can earn up to 8.10% as a regular investor and up to 8.35% as a senior citizen should you invest for at least 36 months in an FD with payout at maturity. To understand how these FD interest rates affect your bottom line, take a look at the table below.

*The above results have been generated using the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit calculator.

Extends unmatched stability and security: If the safety of your finances is a concern, you have nothing to worry about when you choose this FD. Highest ratings from both ICRA and CRISIL make the Bajaj Finance FD one of the safest FDs that you can invest in. In fact, Bajaj Finance is also the only Indian NBFC to have a BBB rating from S&P Global, which further attests to its credibility.

Allows investment for a flexible tenor: Broadly speaking, long- and short-term goals require different investment approaches, but an FD is a tool you can utilise to realise both goals. Bajaj Finance allows you to invest for a tenor of 12 to 60 months, with as little as Rs.25,000, which means that you can invest exactly as per what your goals demand. Be it saving up to buy an asset or preserving wealth, you can use this FD to do it all. In fact, using the Multi-Deposit facility you can ladder several FDs via a single cheque and ensure timely liquidity for various needs.

Provides investment ease through Systematic Deposit Plans: If avoiding rate cuts is your primary goal, investing in an FD right away should be your main objective. However, if you don’t have ample funds on hand, you can still grow your savings by utilising the Systematic Deposit Plan feature offered by Bajaj Finance. Here you can deposit as little as Rs. 5,000 per month in FD and earn the rate of interest that’s prevailing on the day that you book the FD. Here each contribution leads to the creation of a new FD and not only can you decide the tenor of the deposits, but you can also choose how many contributions you’d like to make, between 6 and 48.

Apart from these key benefits, Bajaj Finance also offers effortless Auto-Renewal and a loan against your FD should you need emergency financing. When you weigh these features against outcomes such as a possible reduction in the interest rates of small saving schemes in addition to LTRO, inflation and economic slowdown, you’ll find that investing in an FD is an extremely smart move. Bajaj Finance makes it easy for you to do so, as you can even start investing via a debit card at select locations. To book a Bajaj Finance online FD, you can simply fill a short form and get started on creating a financially secure future.

