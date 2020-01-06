How to maximise returns with FD in 2020?

Even as the country grapples with an economic slump and shrinking GDP numbers, you as a retail investor may be deliberating over your investments, looking forward to a financially successful 2020. To meet your goals while navigating through market downturns, asset allocation is key.

This is all the more essential, when you consider that in the recent past, certain equity-linked schemes gave negative returns, even when the SIP route was employed. To strike a healthy balance, it’s wise to add to your portfolio non-risky instruments such as a fixed deposit. Deposits are favourites amongst Indian investors, providing individuals without the wherewithal to step into the market, a way to earn interest regularly.

Nonetheless, even though fixed deposits are straightforward instruments, you should go beyond simple asset allocation and look for ways to fine-tune your investment for optimal gains. To help you do so, here’s a rundown on how to maximise your returns with FD in 2020.

Choose the right issuer to reap wholesome yields

After a slew of RBI repo rate cuts, handpicking your issuer is vital, as you earn returns in direct proportion to the interest rate offered. While bank FDs are popular, you can consider an NBFC FD as interest rates tend to be more competitive on the NBFC front. Yet, and on the back of crises in this sector, it’s important to club good credentials with a healthy interest rate if you want to earn returns in a predictable manner.

Bajaj Finance FD, for instance, offers you a good blend of safety and returns. FD interest rates, here, run up to 8.35% and your returns are backed by several stability and credibility ratings. This FD carries the highest stability ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA and Bajaj Finance prides itself as being the only Indian NBFC to own BBB- ratings by S&P Global.

Customer type Deposit amount (in Rs.) Tenor (in yrs.) Interest rate (in %) Interest earned (in Rs.) Maturity amount (in Rs.) Regular 20,00,000 5 8.10 9,52,286 29,52,286 Senior citizen 20,00,000 5 8.35 9,86,583 29,86,583

Having considered the aspect of safety, take a look at how you can use this FD to grow your money.

Be aware of particulars related to your fixed deposit

FDs offer interest in a variable fashion, in the sense that the rate you get depends on tenor and payout option you choose. With many issuers, FD rates peak when your tenor hits 3 years. Nonetheless, you may not want to be deprived of liquidity for so long a timeframe, especially if you are a senior citizen. Hence, you can opt for frequent payouts but when doing so, bear in mind the general rule: cumulative FDs yield better, and your net returns decrease as the payout frequency increases.

Payout frequency Interest rate (in %) Interest earned (in Rs.) Monthly 8.05% 13,417 Quarterly 8.10% 40,500 Half yearly 8.18% 81,800 Yearly 8.35% 1,67,000

To understand, here’s a snapshot of how a senior citizen Bajaj Finance FD of Rs. 20 lakh taken for a 5-year tenor, yields at different payout frequencies.

A good way to circumvent reduced interest rates for regular payouts is to employ the technique of laddering. Here, instead of investing a lump sum investment in one go, you split up your investment among several FDs in such ways, so as to obtain liquidity at regular intervals, courtesy of differing maturity dates. Creating an investment loop also helps you obtain the current FD interest rates.

While you can employ the technique with any FD, Bajaj Finance facilitates investments through Systematic Deposit Plan, enabling you to invest via small monthly amounts. With an investment starting at Rs. 5000, you can invest for 12 to 60 months. Each monthly deposit counts as a new FD and you earn regular payouts, depending on your tenor, and in a cumulative fashion.

Plan for the future and look at 2020 through the FD lens

When it comes to investments, timing is of the essence. To illustrate, consider that by investing in a 5-year tax-saver FD early, you can be prepared for the Investment Declaration period and hence gain timely tax deductions. Similarly, timing is also vital in the sense that your investment should complement your goals. When earmarking investments consider that compound interest gains increase over longer tenors. So, as you list out your short-, medium- and long-term goals, use the FD calculator to arrive at an FD structure that’s best in terms of liquidity and returns.

Nevertheless, since you may not have the means to invest in one go during the first month of the year, it’s important that you look at 2020 with an eye on FD investments. For instance, you can accumulate a sum of money till July and lock that in for a period of 3 to 5 years to finance your child’s higher education. At maturity, the amount will help you prepare for fall semester intakes in the future. Likewise, you can devote the next quarter’s surplus to another FD by side-stepping gold investments during the festive season. This allows you to build a corpus for an important goal while also protecting you against uncertain asset appreciation.

Having considered how to maximise your FD returns in 2020, start by identifying a good issuer. When you pick Bajaj Finance, you obtain a generous rate alongside convenient features such as FD Renewal and Multi-Deposit facilities. Moreover, these are available to NRIs too and NRI Fixed Deposits enjoy returns boosted by country-specific Double Tax Avoidance Agreements. That said, irrespective of whether you are an Indian resident or an NRI you can setup your FD quickly. All you need to do is book a call with an executive today.