How to grow your monthly saving with Bajaj Finance FD?

As the first month of the year draws to a close, the excitement of receiving this year’s first salary may also be on your mind. For those who made resolutions about saving money this year, there’s no better time than now, to fulfil the promise you made to yourself. And there’s no better saving option than the humble fixed deposit.

By setting aside a part of your salary and augmenting its value through a fixed deposit can go a long way in helping you achieve this goal. In this regard, while a savings bank account can be of help, it does not offer an attractive rate of interest. On the other hand, instruments such as bonds and direct equity involve a significant amount of risk. So, to strike a balance and earn guaranteed returns at a generous rate of interest, it’s best to consider options such as the Bajaj Finance FD.

If you are wondering how you can use your monthly salary to make the most of this instrument, know that you don’t have to always start an FD with a large lump sum amount. Through the Systematic Deposit Plan feature, Bajaj Finance allows you to book an FD with as little as Rs. 5,000 per month. This means that you can simply set aside a small portion of your salary each month and supercharge your savings with every salary.

Read on to know how you can maximise your salary through this unique, one-of-a-kind FD feature.

Start saving with just Rs. 5,000 each month

Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) offered by Bajaj Finance makes it possible for you to start saving right away, as you do not have to wait to collect a lump sum first. You can make contributions of Rs.5,000 or more depending on your earning potential and existing financial responsibilities. Your savings grow at a rate of up to 8.10% if you’re a regular citizen, or 8.35% if you’re a senior citizen. You can choose to make between 6 and 48 contributions and hence, can build your savings steadily, one step at a time.

Pick a suitable tenor to align your contributions to your goals

When you save with Systematic Deposit Plan, each contribution is a separate deposit for which you can choose a tenor from 12 to 60 months. Moreover, you can decide when you’d like to make the deposit, be it on the 3rd, 7th or 12th of every month. This allows you to save flexibly and ensure liquidity for your goals in a timely fashion. Once you decide on a suitable date and tenor, these values remain constant for all deposits.

Tenor (in months) Interest rate (in %) Interest amount on every deposit (in Rs.) Payout per month (in Rs.) Total Payout (in Rs.) Interest earned (in Rs.) 12 7.6 380 5,380 64,560 4,560 24 7.9 821 5,821 69,852 9,852 36 8.1 1,316 6,316 75,792 15,792

In the table below, let’s suppose a new customer makes 12 monthly deposits of Rs. 5000 per month. Find out how you can maximise your savings over varying tenors, by checking this table below:

Thus, with 12 monthly deposits of Rs. 5000, you end up saving Rs. 60,000 in all which grows as per your tenor. In the first instance, when you choose a tenor of 12 months, you can get a total payout of Rs. 64,560, which grows to Rs. 69,852 if you choose tenor of 24 months. Likewise, if you choose a tenor of 36 months, you can watch your total savings of Rs. 60,000 grow to Rs. 75,792.

Hence, this monthly savings option can be a smart choice to help you fulfil your New Year resolutions and grow your savings in a disciplined manner.

Save in a convenient and hassle-free manner

With Systematic Deposit Plan, you get the convenience of SIPs, without the risk. Here, your initial payment must be made via cheque so your bank account details get registered. Once this is done, subsequent contributions can be made in a very convenient manner, through an NACH mandate issued in favour of Bajaj Finance Limited. This means that once the mandate is issued, the amount will be automatically debited from your account each month.

Address urgent needs with premature withdrawals or a handy loan

In case of urgent monetary requirements, you can access your savings from an FD once it completes 3 months from the date of issuance. You need to keep in mind that the withdrawal will be subject to current RBI regulations applicable at that particular time. Alternatively, you can apply for a loan against FD to meet urgent financial needs.

Not only does saving through Systematic Deposit Plan help you grow your wealth considerably, but it does so, without exposing you to any risk. Bajaj Finance FD is also one of the safest investment options for you, with the highest ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. This indicates that your finances are as safe as can be. So what are you waiting for? Get started by investing in Bajaj Finance online FD and make most of every paycheque. You can also choose to apply for Systematic Deposit Plan, if you’d like to make small monthly savings.