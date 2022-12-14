 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to get personal loans with low interest rate

Dec 14, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

Get the lowest personal loan interest rate by meeting the lender’s eligibility criteria, having a good credit score and comparing offers before applying.

Smart borrowing is about fulfilling your needs as affordably as possible. While you can apply for a personal loan for any goal, keeping an eye on the personal loan interest rate is crucial. This rate dictates how affordable your repayment experience is as it directly affects your EMIs or monthly instalments.

With a nominal personal loan interest rate, you can repay the loan amount stress-free over a time period of your choosing. With a high rate, in contrast, you may either choose a shorter repayment duration to keep your cost of borrowing low or pay more over a longer tenure. Both these options can stress your finances.

So, keep your future financial wellness in mind and pay close attention to the personal loan interest rate you are being charged. Choose a lender with the most competitive rate and apply for a personal loan only when it fits your budget.

Read on to know how you can get a low personal loan interest rate, no matter whether you plan to finance a wedding, education, home improvement, medical needs or a vacation.

8 Tips To Get The Lowest Personal Loan Interest Rate

Check Online, Compare, Repeat!