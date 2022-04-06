How Bajaj Finance can help grow your savings efficiently with FD rates up to 7.05% p.a.

Recently published data found that Indian households collectively saved Rs. 7.1 lakh crore in FY21. In uncertain markets, an intelligent way to grow your savings is by investing in safe investments. Here, instruments like the online fixed deposit are reliable options simply because you enjoy the benefit of secured returns. It is where the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit stands out, offering you both high returns and maximum security when it comes to growing your savings.

This is mainly because Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD interest rates. 2022. It is suitable for risk-averse investors as FD rates have steadily increased. Now is the right time to invest in a fixed deposit and earn consistently high returns. Read on to understand how the Bajaj Finance FD can help you grow your savings.

Get attractive interest rates as high as 7.05% p.a.

When investing in FDs, a high rate of interest directly increases your earnings. With a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can get interest rates of up to 7.05% p.a. Individuals below the age of 60 can enjoy interest rates of up to 6.80% p.a., while senior citizens can get up to 7.05% p.a. The additional 0.25% for senior citizens is a notable benefit, allowing you to earn generously during your golden years. Do note that the rate does depend on the tenor. Long tenor FDs of at least 36 months will fetch you higher rates on offer.

Forecast earnings and invest wisely with the FD return calculator

Accurate and reliable information is crucial to making the right financial decisions when planning your investments. The Bajaj Finance FD return calculator is an intuitive tool that simplifies financial planning. You can use it to forecast your earnings and ensure that your investment aligns with your financial responsibilities and goals. The FD calculator is easy to use and error-free, thus eliminating the need for manual calculations.

Build your corpus steadily with a Systematic Deposit Plan

Besides investing a lump sum amount, you can opt for the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). With this provision, you can start investing with a minimum of Rs. 5,000, and each contribution books a new FD. The SDP has two schemes, which are: