English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    How Bajaj Finance can help grow your savings efficiently with FD rates up to 7.05% p.a.

    Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits are one of the safest options in the market

    April 06, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST

    Recently published data found that Indian households collectively saved Rs. 7.1 lakh crore in FY21. In uncertain markets, an intelligent way to grow your savings is by investing in safe investments. Here, instruments like the online fixed deposit are reliable options simply because you enjoy the benefit of secured returns. It is where the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit stands out, offering you both high returns and maximum security when it comes to growing your savings.

    This is mainly because Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD interest rates. 2022. It is suitable for risk-averse investors as FD rates have steadily increased. Now is the right time to invest in a fixed deposit and earn consistently high returns. Read on to understand how the Bajaj Finance FD can help you grow your savings.

    Get attractive interest rates as high as 7.05% p.a.

    When investing in FDs, a high rate of interest directly increases your earnings. With a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can get interest rates of up to 7.05% p.a. Individuals below the age of 60 can enjoy interest rates of up to 6.80% p.a., while senior citizens can get up to 7.05% p.a. The additional 0.25% for senior citizens is a notable benefit, allowing you to earn generously during your golden years. Do note that the rate does depend on the tenor. Long tenor FDs of at least 36 months will fetch you higher rates on offer.

    Forecast earnings and invest wisely with the FD return calculator

    Accurate and reliable information is crucial to making the right financial decisions when planning your investments. The Bajaj Finance FD return calculator is an intuitive tool that simplifies financial planning. You can use it to forecast your earnings and ensure that your investment aligns with your financial responsibilities and goals. The FD calculator is easy to use and error-free, thus eliminating the need for manual calculations.

    Build your corpus steadily with a Systematic Deposit Plan

    Besides investing a lump sum amount, you can opt for the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). With this provision, you can start investing with a minimum of Rs. 5,000, and each contribution books a new FD. The SDP has two schemes, which are:

      • Single Maturity Scheme: All FDs mature on a single date, so each new FD's tenor is adjusted accordingly. You get the payout only at maturity.

      • Monthly Maturity Scheme: You get interest payouts monthly, and each deposit matures independently.

      Choose the best timeline and align investments with your financial objectives

      When you invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can opt for a flexible tenor between 12 and 60 months. It allows you to align your investments based on your financial goals, and with the FD calculator, you can know exactly how much you can expect at maturity.

      For instance, here are the periodic returns you can expect to earn with an investment of Rs. 3 lakh.

      For people below 60 years of age (non-senior citizens)
      Investment tenorRate of interestInterest amountMaturity amount
      12 months (1 year)5.65% p.a.Rs. 16,950Rs. 3,16,950
      24 months (2 years)6.40% p.a.Rs. 39,629Rs. 3,39,629
      36 months (3 years)6.80% p.a.Rs. 65,456Rs. 3,65,456
      48 months (4 years)6.80% p.a.Rs. 90,307Rs. 3,90,307
      60 months (5 years)6.80% p.a.Rs. 1,16,848Rs. 4,16,848
      For people of age 60 years and above (senior citizens)
      Investment tenorRate of interestInterest amountMaturity amount
      12 months (1 year)5.90% p.a.Rs. 17,700Rs. 3,17,700
      24 months (2 years)6.65% p.a.Rs. 41,227Rs. 3,41,227
      36 months (3 years)7.05% p.a.Rs. 68,028Rs. 3,68,028
      48 months (4 years)7.05% p.a.Rs. 93,974Rs. 3,93,974
      60 months (5 years)7.05% p.a.Rs. 1,21,750Rs. 4,21,750

      Disclaimer: All values are calculated using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.

      Invest freely and earn stable returns

      Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits are one of the safest options in the market. It has been accredited with the highest rating of FAAA/Stable and MAAA/Stable from CRISIL and ICRA, respectively. These ratings show the reliability index of Bajaj Finance, and high ratings indicate that it is a safe instrument. You will get timely returns with virtually no risk of defaults. These ratings provide a sense of security, and you can invest a significant amount, knowing that you will get returns at maturity.

      The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a smart choice for growing your savings. You can safely book an FD online and reap the benefits of high FD interest rates in 2022. All you need to do is visit the website to invest online. Start your journey today and enjoy secured returns.
      Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article



      Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Features
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 01:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.