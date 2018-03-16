Housing Development Finance Corporation declares interim dividend

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Corporation, at its meeting held on March 16, 2018, inter alia, has approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs. 3.50 per equity share of Rs. 2 each of the Corporation for the financial year ending March 31, 2018, as against an interim dividend of Rs. 3 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, in terms of the HDFC Share Dealing Code and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the window for trading in securities of the Corporation by the employees and directors of the Corporation will open on March 19, 2018.Source : BSE