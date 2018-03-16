Hindustan Zinc declares second interim dividend

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 16, 2018, have considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share i.e.300 percent on face value of Re. 2/- per equity share for the financial year 2017-18.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 16, 2018, have considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share i.e.300% on face value of Re. 2/- per equity share for the financial year 2017-18.Source : BSE