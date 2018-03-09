App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 09, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Organic Chemicals to consider sale of Rasayani land to BPCL

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company [viz. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL)] will be held on Friday, the 16th March, 2018 to consider sale of 242 acres of Company's Rasayani land to BPCL (through NBCC) and transfer of Kharghar land to NALCO.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
d on Friday, 16th March, 2018.
Ref.: Regulation 29 & other Regulations of the LODRRs of SEBI with the Stock Exchanges.
In compliance with Regulations 29 & other Regulations of the LODRRs of SEBI with the Stock Exchanges, Notice is hereby given to the Exchange that, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company [viz. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL)] will be held on Friday, the 16th March, 2018 to consider inter alia, some important Agenda items/Proposals relating to : (1) Sale of 242 acres of Company's Rasayani land to BPCL (through NBCC), (2) Transfer of Kharghar land to NALCO, (3) Postal Ballot Procedures - Issue of Postal Ballot Notice to the shareholders for seeking shareholders' approval on aforesaid agenda items & other items based on decisions of the Board & (4) such other matters as may be relevant in connection with the proposals.
This intimation is in compliance with Regulation 29 of LODRRs of SEBI. Kindly acknowledge and take the above on your records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC