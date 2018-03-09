Hindustan Organic Chemicals to consider sale of Rasayani land to BPCL

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company [viz. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL)] will be held on Friday, the 16th March, 2018 to consider sale of 242 acres of Company's Rasayani land to BPCL (through NBCC) and transfer of Kharghar land to NALCO.

Ref.: Regulation 29 & other Regulations of the LODRRs of SEBI with the Stock Exchanges.

In compliance with Regulations 29 & other Regulations of the LODRRs of SEBI with the Stock Exchanges, Notice is hereby given to the Exchange that, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company [viz. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited (HOCL)] will be held on Friday, the 16th March, 2018 to consider inter alia, some important Agenda items/Proposals relating to : (1) Sale of 242 acres of Company's Rasayani land to BPCL (through NBCC), (2) Transfer of Kharghar land to NALCO, (3) Postal Ballot Procedures - Issue of Postal Ballot Notice to the shareholders for seeking shareholders' approval on aforesaid agenda items & other items based on decisions of the Board & (4) such other matters as may be relevant in connection with the proposals.

This intimation is in compliance with Regulation 29 of LODRRs of SEBI. Kindly acknowledge and take the above on your records.

Source : BSE