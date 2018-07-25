App
Announcements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Copper's board meeting scheduled on July 26, 2018

HINDUSTAN COPPER has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on July 26, 2018.

 
 
HINDUSTAN COPPER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve Please refer to our letter dated 31.1.2018 to Exchange informing that the Board of the Company in its meeting held on 31.1.2018 recommended seeking members approval for raising funds through issue of equity shares by Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) method for an amount not exceeding Rs.1,400 crore or USD 217 million, which ever is higher. This is further to inform that Board meeting of the Company has been convened at short notice on 26.7.2018 to inter alia review the status of QIP.
Source : BSE
