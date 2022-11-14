 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindalco to plan new projects strictly in line with cash flows, won't borrow: MD Satish Pai

Nickey Mirchandani
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Satish Pai says that macroeconomic headwinds and the price of coal need to abate for its US and Indian businesses to breathe freely once again

Hindalco expects to calibrate its capital expenditure needs according to its cash flows, as it doesn’t intend to borrow for expansion. While the company remains committed towards implementing ongoing projects, it would plan new projects in line with free cash flows (FCF), said the company’s Managing Director, Satish Pai, in a post-earnings interview with Moneycontrol.

This comes right after Hindalco lowered the capex outlook for Novelis (Hindalco’s US-based subsidiary) for the financial year 2022-23 to between $900 million to $1 billion, from the previously guided $1.3-1.6 billion. This was done in order to pace the capex.

The company expects better performance from its downstream copper and aluminium business in the second half of the financial year, and lower cost of production in its upstream aluminium business, added Pai.

Following are edited excerpts from the interview.

Do you feel upbeat about the outlook for the second half of the financial year for the upstream and downstream aluminium business, and the copper business?

The copper business has had two great quarters and we see that trend continuing in Q3 and Q4. The Indian downstream aluminium business has also done very well, and we see that trend getting stronger in Q3 and Q4.