App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hind Rectifiers' board meeting on May 30, 2018

We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulations of SEBI LODR, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 30th May, 2018 at Mumbai to inter-alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018 and Employee Stock Option Plan.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulations of SEBI LODR, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 30th May, 2018 at Mumbai to inter-alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018 and Employee Stock Option Plan.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.