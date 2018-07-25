HIL board meeting held on August 06, 2018

HIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2018 ,inter alias, to consider and approve With reference to above, we would like to intimate that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 6, 2018 at 11:45 AM at L7 Floor, SLN Terminus, Survey No 133, Near Botanical Gardens, Gachibowli, Hyderabad 500032, Inter-alia to consider and take on record, among other matters the unaudited standalone financial statements and results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.This is also to inform that as per 'HIL Limited Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading' framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Designated Employees and such other employees of the Company who are in possession of any unpublished price sensitive information, irrespective of their designation, July 25, 2018 to August 08, 2018; (Both days inclusive) with regard to approval of financial resultsSource : BSE