Here's what happens if you miss out on the last date for filing ITR tomorrow!

Planning where to celebrate the new year, or busy organizing a cosy get-together for your loved ones to ring in the new year? Amidst all the chaos and excitement, don't forget to file your income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21, if you haven't already, because the last date for this is tomorrow i.e. December 31, 2021!

Note that this deadline for filing income tax returns is only for individuals whose accounts do not need an audit as a pre-requisite. The deadline for 2020-21 has already been pushed twice with the first, usual deadline of July 31, 2021, extended to September 30, 2021, and then eventually, tomorrow.

For companies whose accounts have to be audited, there's still time. The ITR filing deadline for such entities has been furthered to February 15, 2022, from its original due date of October 31, 2021 and subsequently, November 30, 2021.

What happens if I don't file my ITR on time?

Taxpayers will be submitting returns for the financial year 2020-21, with the assessment year being 2021-22.

You can still pay your taxes post December 31, but will have to shell out extra for penalty charges, late filing fees and also let go of any interest benefits you might be eligible for on any excess taxes paid. Remember, December 31 is the due date for filing ITR, while March 31, 2022, is the last day for filing ITRs for FY 2020-21.

If you file your ITR by the due date i.e. tomorrow, you will not be charged any penalty or extra fees. However, if your ITR is filed by March 31, you will have to pay the applicable late fees.

Late filing or no filing can cost you a penalty of maximum up to Rs 5,000, a substantial reduction from the earlier levy of Rs 10,000. The penalty is further reduced to Rs 1,000 if your taxable income is under Rs 5 lakh. And if your income does not fall within the taxable limit, you'll not be subjected to any penalty, even if you miss the deadline tomorrow! Notably, the basic tax exemption limit is Rs 2.5 lakh, irrespective of the taxpayer's age.

Present income tax laws stipulate a minimum of three and a maximum of seven years of imprisonment in the condition that the tax evasion amount exceeds Rs 10,000.

According to a tweet by the Income Tax Department on December 28, the total ITR filings so far stood exactly at 4,86,34,306, with around 18,89,057 filed on that date itself.

ET reported that the segmentation included over 2.57 crores ITR-1 (Sahaj, filed by small/medium taxpayers who have income up to Rs 50 lakh), 1.23 crore ITR-4 (Sugam), around 43 lakhs ITR-2 (Individuals and HUF receiving income other than that from Profits and Gains from Business or Profession) and 53 lakhs ITR-3 (Individual and HUF who have income from profits and gains from business or profession).

Encouragingly, there has been a consistent rise in the number of ITRs filed over the years. The total number of ITRs filed for the AY 2020-21 (FY 2019-20) stood at 7.38 crore,6.78 crore for FY 2018-19 and 6.74 crore for FY 2017-18.

However, data still suggests that as per the average ITR trend per day, around 2 crore people are all set to miss the upcoming deadline.

In a bid to nudge taxpayers to file ITR on time, The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced that it has provided a one-time relaxation window for verification of e-filed ITRs for AY 2020-21, which are pending due to reasons such as non-submission of ITR-V form or pending e-verification.



Payment of penal interest on unpaid tax liability, if any. Also, you will not be eligible for receiving interest on a refund for the excess taxes paid for the duration of the delay.



Inability to carry forward any losses, even after timely tax payments. This includes any loss, like those from business/profession, short/long-term capital losses. The only exception here is the loss from house property of up to Rs 2 lakh. Taxpayers are only allowed to carry forward short/long-term capital losses to a maximum of eight assessment years, which begins immediately after the assessment year in which the loss was first calculated.



Inability to set off losses against the current year's income.



But penalty payment is not the only financial implication you will have to face. Here is a list of penalties you will have to incur if you don't file your returns before the due date:So, don't delay your ITR filings to legitimately celebrate a Happy New Year.