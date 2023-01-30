 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hein Schumacher to take over as CEO of Unilever on July 1

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

Schumacher is a global business leader and has served as the CEO of Royal Royal FrieslandCampina, an organisation functional in over 40 countries. Prior to this, he worked in HJ Heinz for more than 10 years. He was appointed as the chief strategy officer prior to his relocation to China as the president and CEO in 2011.

Schumacher said he was "delighted" to have been appointed to head Unilever. "In my time serving on the board, I have only become more convinced by the strength of Unilever's fundamentals and its clear growth potential," he said.

Unilever on January 30 appointed Hein Schumacher as its chief executive officer, replacing Alan Jope, with effect from July 1.

Schumacher was appointed as a non-executive director of Unilever PLC, the appointment for which took effect in October 2022. He is currently a member of the Audit Committee.

The company's key household brands include Magnum ice cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap.

