HDFC Life gets IRDAIs' final approval for Exide Life merger

HDFC Life Insurance Company on October 13 informed the stock exchanges that it has received the final approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the merger of Exide Life Insurance Company Limited with itself.

"We further wish to inform you that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India vide its letter dated October 13, 2022, has provided its final approval to the Scheme in accordance with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Scheme of Amalgamation and Transfer of Life Insurance Business) Regulations, 2013," HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this year, HDFC Life had announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Exide Life from its parent Exide Industries after issuing over 8.7 crore shares at an issue price of Rs 685 and a cash payout of Rs 726 crore, aggregating to Rs 6,687 crore. Exide Industries now holds a 4.1 percent stake in HDFC Life.

Following this, the merger got the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last month. The Scheme of Amalgamation was approved by the Mumbai bench of NCLT, HDFC Life Insurance had said in a regulatory filing.

In a statement earlier, HDFC Life had mentioned, "Exide Life's agency-based distribution model, a strong presence in south India and experience across tier-II and -III locations complement HDFC Life and will help expand its market and bolster its proprietary distribution."

