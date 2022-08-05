 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HDFC announces a milestone $1.1 billion social loan for affordable housing

Aug 05, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

The loan has been priced competitively at a margin of 90 bps over SOFR

HDFC Ltd. (HDFC) marked the completion of the USD 1.1
billion Syndicated Social Loan Facility for the financing of affordable housing in Indian on August 5, 2022. The loan has been priced competitively at a margin of 90 bps over SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate). This transaction marks several meaningful milestones, including India’s largest social financing issuance, the largest social loan globally, the first social ECB loan out of India and the largest ECB loan deal from a Housing Finance Company/ private NBFC in India.

 

first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:11 am
