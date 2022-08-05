English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    HDFC announces a milestone $1.1 billion social loan for affordable housing

    The loan has been priced competitively at a margin of 90 bps over SOFR

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

    HDFC Ltd. (HDFC) marked the completion of the USD 1.1

    billion Syndicated Social Loan Facility for the financing of affordable housing in Indian on August 5, 2022. The loan has been priced competitively at a margin of 90 bps over SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate). This transaction marks several meaningful milestones, including India’s largest social financing issuance, the largest social loan globally, the first social ECB loan out of India and the largest ECB loan deal from a Housing Finance Company/ private NBFC in India.

     

    This is a developing story, please keep checking for further updates.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #affordable housing #HDFC
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.