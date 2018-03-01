HCL announces flexible 5G and mobile backhaul solution

HCL Technologies announced a fully configurable, high-throughput backhaul modem running on Xilinx All Programmable Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices. The solution targets 5G access and mobile backhaul markets and will enable telecom OEMs to meet the stringent requirements of next-generation networks.
HCL Technologies announced a fully configurable, high-throughput backhaul modem running on Xilinx All Programmable Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices.The solution targets 5G access and mobile backhaul markets and will enable telecom OEMs to meet the stringent requirements of next-generation networks.Source : BSE