Hatsun Agro Products: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, at its meeting held today (i.e., 21st May 2018) inter-alia, has approved / noted the following:-1. Upon recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the audited Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2018 and the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March 2018 (enclosed herewith).2. The Board took note of the Statutory Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2018 (enclosed herewith). Declaration with respect to Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion to the Audited financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2018 is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE