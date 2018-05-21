App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 21, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hatsun Agro Products: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of Hatsun Agro Product, at its meeting held today (i.e., 21st May 2018) has approved upon recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the audited Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
The Board of Directors of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, at its meeting held today (i.e., 21st May 2018) inter-alia, has approved / noted the following:-
1. Upon recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the audited Financial Results as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2018 and the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March 2018 (enclosed herewith).
2. The Board took note of the Statutory Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2018 (enclosed herewith). Declaration with respect to Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion to the Audited financial results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2018 is enclosed herewith.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.