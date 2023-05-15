Corporate Crossings | Gurvinder Sahni joins Persistent Systems as Chief Marketing Officer, after 20 years at Wipro

Gurvinder Sahni joins Persistent Systems as Chief Marketing Officer, after 20 years at Wipro

Persistent Systems on May 15 announced that Gurvinder Sahni has joined the Company as Chief Marketing Officer, after working with Wipro Ltd. for 20 years. Sahni earlier worked as Chief of Staff for the Chairman’s office, Strategic Advisor to the Chief Growth Office, and Chief Marketing Officer, among others during his stint at Wipro Ltd., as per a regulatory filing.

Corporate Crossings

“I am truly honored to join this exceptional team as the Chief Marketing Officer. As someone who is passionate about achieving excellence in marketing, I look forward to leveraging my experience and diverse skill set to drive growth and enhance brand value. Together with the Persistent Systems Ltd. team,” Sahni said as per the filing.

The company recently clinched $1 billion in annual revenue. "As we focus on our next phase of growth, Gurvinder’s extensive marketing experience and transformation expertise will allow us to expand our dominant market position and reach new clients around the world,” said, Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent.