Gujrat-based stock market analyst Dharamik is the guardian angel for retail investors

The ultimate purpose of investment is to invest in the right kind of stocks that would give good returns and create wealth. with this vision, the Gujrat-based young entrepreneur Dharmik Thakker started his stock market venture and developed the brand Dharamik, the organization which is the mirror of his passion and dedication for the stock market.

Stock investments come with their own share of risk. The reason why small and new entrants in the segment need someone to guide them through the available stocks as Trainer and consultant Dharamik, through years of experience and a lot of studies, understand what would work best as per investors’ risk appetite and provide suggestions that help one to grow financially.

According to the young man, Dharamik “*I always say the stock market is not rocket science, keep it simple. But at the same time being cautious and well-informed is vital to stay afloat in the market.” *

From his teens, Dharamik was known to be very inquisitive and persuaded towards investment. His initial learning about stock came from his family’s casual conversation. He made his first investment when he was in class ten with the help of his father. During his college days, his passion amplified and he started investing in a few small trades which bore him good returns. This further boosted his confidence and made him better each day.

He understood that great traders are very rare and to become a great technical analyst, he has to use the clearly defined system and stick to the rules- to understand that market does what it does. This will separate him as a trader from the rest of the lot. When he thought that his skills and knowledge is good enough, he started an Instagram page four years ago, to help aspiring customers/investors in many different ways. He kept a nominal charge to get the fund for investment. Gradually his page attracted 50k+followers who got to learn how to ignore the noise of the stock market world and focus on what is relevant under his guidance. Firstly, on its page, he has provided a lot of ‘Dos’ and ‘Don’ts’ of the stock market which helps small and beginners avoid some distinctive mistakes of the average investor.

He then established a firm on his own name- Dharamik. The firm provides consultation and training to protect the interest of retail intra-day investors. It works on the paid membership concept. His extraordinary ability to blend business skills, knowledge of market capitalization with modern technology and data analytics, in the best possible way to ensure the desired results, made him climb the success ladder in a very short period. In addition, Dharamik provides 24*7 support to their members through Whatsapp and gives them personal guidance whenever required. Dharamik also takes care of accounts of many reputed corporate houses from Gujarat. Last year, the young stock analyst was bestowed with the ‘Best Business Partner Award’ from Angel broking and won the Indian Achiever Award

Before Entering in any particular stock, as an analyst, Dharamik arrives at his reports and recommendations by examining large amounts of data - earnings reports, balance sheets, the economic environment they're operating in, peers performance comparison, and the stock's price, P/E ratio and other fundamental data. The reason his hit-success ratio is very high. Dharamik is a person with a long-term vision and a passion to excel in whatever he does. His goal is to reach a point where he can afford to offer his services, free of charge to the new entrants. His ultimate goal is to abolish all myths related to the stock market.

