Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

January 04, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
 
 
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates Reg: Issue of Duplicate Share Certificate/s in lieu of lost / misplaced. Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015, please find attached details of shareholder(s) from whom application(s) is received on 04.01.2021 (proof of receipt is attached) for issue of duplicate share certificates in lieu of lost / misplaced. Our R & T Agent, Link Intime India Private Ltd., Vadodara is verifying the documents submitted by the applicant(s). If the applications / documents/information submitted by the applicant(s) is not as per the guidelines, our R & T Agent will send necessary communications requesting them to submit the same. Upon receipt of all information/documents, the proposal for issue of duplicate share certificates shall be considered by the Company and duplicate share certificate/s will be issued within statutory time limit from the date of receipt of relevant information/documents . This is for your kind information please.Source : NSE
first published: Jan 4, 2021 04:22 pm

