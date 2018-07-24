App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSS Infotech's board meeting on August 01, 2018

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 01, 2018, at the registered office of the Company.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
With reference to the above captioned subject matter, we hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 01st August, 2018, at the registered office of the Company at Ground Floor, Wing-B, N Heights, Plot No. 12, Software Units Layout, Madhapur, Serilingampally Mandal, Rangareddy District, Hyderabad - 500081, Telangana, inter-alia to consider and approve the following among other matters:

The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2018
Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:22 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.