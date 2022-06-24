English
    Groww comes to Pune to simplify investing

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

    Groww, India’s fastest-growing investment platform with over 3 crore registered users, is coming to Pune with its event - c. Ab India Karega Invest is an initiative by Groww that introduces you to the world of investments, educates you about different investment options, and resolves queries through one on one interaction. Over a period of one year, Groww aims to conduct Ab India Karega Invest in 100 cities across the country, impacting 10 crore Indians. Pune is the 25th city where Groww will be conducting this event.

    Is this for you?

    If you’re someone who wants to invest but gets confused about where to begin, Ab India Karega Invest can help you take the first step towards investing. Questions like where to invest, how much to invest, and if it is the right time to invest will get answered in the event.

    The event will start with a 45 minutes session explaining the basics of investing by an expert. Harsh Jain, co-founder, and COO of Groww will also be present at the event, and prominent faces like Parimal Ade, co-founder InvestYadna.in will be part of a panel discussion titled - Market ki Baat.

    Find details to attend this free event below.

    Ab India Karega Invest, Pune

    25 June, 5:00 pm onwards

    Buntara Bhavana Auditorium, S No.104/1 Part, Near Mercedes Showroom Mumbai, Pune Banglore

    Highway Pashan Exit, Baner, Pune, Maharashtra 411045

    Register on www.abindiakaregainvest.com

    This is a sponsored post.
    Tags: #Groww
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 03:35 pm
