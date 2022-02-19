Grow your savings with Bajaj Finance FD to benefit from the high FD rates

Building healthy savings is one of the most common financial goals, and there are different ways to go about it. One way is to invest, which is the smart and efficient route to build a sizable corpus. This outdoes most other approaches, even if you have a relatively low-yield portfolio. Investing is far better than simply stashing your funds away in a savings account.

While this does help you save money, it doesn’t do much to combat inflation. The interest earnings on a savings account are low, which is why a portion of the value gets eroded over time. An alternative to help you combat this problem while ensuring liquidity is investing in a fixed deposit. With financiers like Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can get high FD rates for a range of tenor options, thus allowing you to grow your savings with ease.

Take a look at the different investing strategies you can employ to maximise earnings with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Pick the maximum possible tenor that aligns with your goals

For many people, the main goal for building a sizable savings corpus is to use the funds to meet specific obligations. Some of these may occur in the near future, while others may be further down the line. For instance, many start saving money for their child’s higher education several years in advance. While this can work, the process is slow and requires a great deal of discipline.

1. Citizen aged below 60 investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD

Deposit amount Tenor Interest rate Interest earnings (in Rs.) Total (in Rs.) Rs.5 lakh 12 5.65% 28,250 5,28,250 Rs.3 lakh 36 6.80% 65,456 3,65,456 Rs.2 lakh 60 6.80% 77,898 2,77,898

2. Senior citizen investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD

Deposit amount Tenor Interest rate Interest earnings (in Rs.) Total (in Rs.) Rs.5 lakh 12 5.90% 29,500 5,29,500 Rs.3 lakh 36 7.05% 68,028 3,68,028 Rs.2 lakh 60 7.05% 81,166 2,81,166

Staying invested for longer increases your earnings significantly, and so, always ensure that you select the maximum tenor possible. To get an idea of the potential earnings, take a look at these examples.

Based on these tables, it is clear that choosing the longest possible tenor is the best option. Not only does this help you get the highest FD rates on offer, but you also get the maximum benefit of interest compounding.

Ladder your investments to maximise returns

Fixed deposit laddering is an investment strategy where investors park their money in multiple FDs of different tenors. The method involves dividing funds and investing them in separate FDs instead of locking the entire deposit amount in one FD.

Deposit amount Tenor Rate of Interest Interest earned (in Rs.) Maturity amount (in Rs.) 3 Lakh 24 months 6.40% 39,629 3,39,629 2 Lakh 36 months 6.80% 43,638 2,43,638 1 Lakh 60 months 6.80% 38,949 1,38,949

Study the table below to determine how much a citizen aged below 60 can make with an investment of Rs. 6 lakh by laddering it across varied tenors.

One can choose to re-invest the maturity amount received at the end of the tenor in another FD. Re-investing enables one to lock in the ongoing FD rates, creating an investment loop and thereby allowing one to earn enough liquid funds to cater to financial requirements. Investors can align their laddering strategies basis their financial goals and needs.

Make small monthly contributions to build a sizable corpus

Due to specific situations, you may find it challenging to put aside a lump sum amount to invest. Even in such cases, you can still build your savings by choosing the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Plan. This works like an SIP but each contribution books a few FD. Here, you can choose between the Monthly Maturity Scheme and the Single Maturity Scheme.

With the Single Maturity Scheme, all your deposits will mature on a set date, and you get a lump sum amount. The tenor of each deposit, placed after the fixed deposit, will be lower. Alternatively, you can get monthly interest payouts with the monthly Maturity Scheme, and a specific tenor is set for all FDs. Here, all your FDs will mature independently.

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers stability and security throughout the tenor, and these traits are crucial to building adequate savings. Bajaj Finance is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA.

Whether you’re looking to fund personal obligations like travel, a child’s higher education, purchase a new vehicle or other long-term business-related obligations, this FD can serve as a viable tool. With proper planning, you can invest in advance and earn generously.