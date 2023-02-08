 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Greenko marks its step in green energy signs MoU with Uniper, sponsors ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race

Shivangini Gupta
Feb 08, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

The majority of large economies, including India, have committed to net zero targets. One of the major requirements for reducing emissions is the transition to green hydrogen and green ammonia, especially in hard-to-reduce sectors. The government of India has taken under consideration a number of policy measures in order to facilitate the transition from fossil fuel.

Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms during the ongoing India Energy Week in Bengaluru, the statement said.

Germany-based Uniper, energy company, has signed an agreement with Greenko ZeroC to source green ammonia from its facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms at India Energy Week (IEW) in Bengaluru in presence of Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, CEO of Greenko Anil Chalmalasetty, CCO of Uniper Niek den Hollander and other senior officials, according to a statement.

Besides green ammonia, Uniper and Greenko also intend to collaborate on deployment of similar flexible renewable electricity to other hydrogen products such as e-methanol and sustainable aviation fuels.

 