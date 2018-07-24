Grandeur Products : Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday, 24th July, 2018 has approved the allotment of 10% 7,50,000 Fully Secured Redeemable Unlisted Non- Convertible Debentures of Rs. 100/ (Rupees Hundred Only) each aggregating to Rs. 7,50,00,000 (Rupees Seven Crores and Fifty Lakhs Only) at par on private placement basis.This is for your information and records.Thanking you.For Grandeur Products LimitedSource : BSE