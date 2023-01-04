 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Cabinet decisions | Govt vows to strengthen Doordarshan, approves Himachal hydroelectric project. Check details

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

The Cabinet approves a Rs 2,614 crore investment for the Sunni Dam Hydro Electric project in Himachal Pradesh

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference following the Cabinet meeting. (Image: PIB)

The Union Cabinet on January 4 approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission at a cost of Rs 19,744 crore, with the aim of making India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur while briefing reporters about the Cabinet decisions taken today. He said: “The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved National Green Hydrogen Mission.”

The Cabinet also approved a Rs 2,614 crore investment for the Sunni Dam Hydro Electric project in Himachal Pradesh, modernise and strengthen the infrastructure of Doordarshan and Prasar Bharti and the Broadcast Infrastructure & Network Development (BIND) scheme.

Here’s what each scheme/ plan will entail:

Hydroelectric project:                        

The Cabinet approved Rs 2,614.51 crore investment for the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project by state-owned SJVN Ltd in Himachal Pradesh. It is expected to generate direct and indirect employment to about 4,000 persons.