Govt nominates DFS Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as Director on Central Board of RBI

The Reserve Bank of India.

The government on February 16 nominated Department of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as a Director on the Central Board of RBI, reported CNBC-TV18.

Malhotra's nomination is effective from February 16, 2022 and until further orders, added the report.



Earlier on February 10, the government had appointed Sanjay Malhotra as a full-time secretary of the DFS with immediate effect. This position fell vacant just a day ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget following Debashish Panda failed to get an extension after completing his tenure. The government then gave Rajesh Verma the additional charge of DFS Secretary.

Malhotra is a 1990 batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre and took over as state run REC Ltd's Chairman and Managing Director in November 2020. Earlier, he was posted in the union power ministry as an additional secretary.

An engineering graduate of Computer Science from IIT, Kanpur, Malhotra has done his Masters in Public Policy from the Princeton University. Over the past 30 years, Malhotra has worked in various sectors including power, finance and taxation, information technology, mines etc.