Government is working on giving incentives to EV industry: PM Modi

The government has been working on providing various incentives for the electric vehicle (EV) industry in order to achieve India’s sustainability goal of bringing down carbon emissions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol that ranged from the G20 to global issues, the economy and more.

“The government has been working on providing incentives for the electric vehicle industry. The industry has responded with greater innovation and the people are responding to it with greater openness to try the alternative,” Modi said.

This comes at a time when the Indian government is reportedly working on a new EV policy that would slash import taxes for companies that commit to some local manufacturing.

The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15 percent, compared to the current 100 percent that applies to fully-built cars that cost above $40,000 and 70 percent for the rest.

In June 2023, the Ministry of Heavy Industries had decided to slash the subsidy on electric two-wheelers under the FAME II scheme to Rs 10,000 per kWh from the Rs 15,000 per kWh.

Apart from reducing the per kWh incentive by Rs 5,000, the ministry also reduced the maximum subsidy cap of 40 percent of the ex-factory price of the vehicle to 15 percent.

Despite the subsidy cuts, the EV industry has been seeing a great adoption.

As per the government’s Vahan website, retail sales of EVs across the two-, three- and four-wheeler (car and SUV) segments along with goods- and passenger-carrying commercial vehicles in July 2023 totalled 115,836 units.

In fact, sales of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) continued to improve in August after tanking in June following the subsidy cuts. In August, over 59,000 E2Ws were sold in the country against 45,000 units in June.

The August sales of 59,313 units were better than 54,498 vehicles in the previous month, data sourced from Vahan website showed.

