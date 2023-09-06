English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    Government is working on giving incentives to EV industry: PM Modi

    This comes at a time when the Indian government is reportedly working on a new EV policy that would slash import taxes for companies that commit to some local manufacturing.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

    The government has been working on providing various incentives for the electric vehicle (EV) industry in order to achieve India’s sustainability goal of bringing down carbon emissions, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol that ranged from the G20 to global issues, the economy and more.

    “The government has been working on providing incentives for the electric vehicle industry. The industry has responded with greater innovation and the people are responding to it with greater openness to try the alternative,” Modi said.

    This comes at a time when the Indian government is reportedly working on a new EV policy that would slash import taxes for companies that commit to some local manufacturing.

    The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15 percent, compared to the current 100 percent that applies to fully-built cars that cost above $40,000 and 70 percent for the rest.

    In June 2023, the Ministry of Heavy Industries had decided to slash the subsidy on electric two-wheelers under the FAME II scheme to Rs 10,000 per kWh from the Rs 15,000 per kWh.

    Related stories

    Apart from reducing the per kWh incentive by Rs 5,000, the ministry also reduced the maximum subsidy cap of 40 percent of the ex-factory price of the vehicle to 15 percent.

    Despite the subsidy cuts, the EV industry has been seeing a great adoption.

    As per the government’s Vahan website, retail sales of EVs across the two-, three- and four-wheeler (car and SUV) segments along with goods- and passenger-carrying commercial vehicles in July 2023 totalled 115,836 units.

    In fact, sales of electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) continued to improve in August after tanking in June following the subsidy cuts. In August, over 59,000 E2Ws were sold in the country against 45,000 units in June.

    The August sales of 59,313 units were better than 54,498 vehicles in the previous month, data sourced from Vahan website showed.

    Catch the full interview only on Moneycontrol.com.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #carbon emission #EV #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister
    first published: Sep 6, 2023 07:42 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!