Government appoints MD and CEO at 10 public sector banks

The government on September 19 cleared the appointment of chief executive officers and managing directors (CEOs and MDs) at 10 public sector banks. They are part of the 15 names recommended by the Bank Boards Bureau for elevation.

Of those named, five are currently the deputy managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI) while the other five are executive directors (EDs) at different government-owned banks.

Below is the list of people appointed as MD and CEO at various PSBs:

1. Padmaja Chundru - Indian Bank - until August 31, 2021.

2. Mrutyunjay Mahapatra - Syndicate Bank - until May 31, 2020.

3. Pallav Mohapatra - Central Bank of India - until February 28, 2021.

4. Packirisamy - Andhra Bank - until February 28, 2021.

5. Karnam Sekar - Dena Bank - until June 30, 2020.

All of the above people are currently deputy MDs at SBI.

6. SS Mallikarajuna Rao - Allahabad Bank for an initial period of three years and could be extendable up to attaining his age of superannuation on January 31, 2022. At present, he is the ED of Syndicate Bank.

7. AS Rajeev - Bank of Maharashtra for an initial period of three years from or after December 1, 2018, extendable up to two years after "review of his performance” or further orders. He is currently the ED of Indian Bank.

8. Atul Kumar Goel - UCO Bank. He is currently the ED at Union Bank of India.

9. S Harisankar - Punjab & Sind Bank. He is the Executive Director of Allahabad Bank.

10. Ashok Kumar Pradhan - United Bank of India. Currently, he is the ED of the same bank.