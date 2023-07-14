Google extends Play Games beta for PC to India, 60 other countries

With today's rollout, the service will be available in more than 120 countries.

Google announced on July 14 that it is rolling out Google Play Games beta for PC — a service that allows users to play Android games on their desktop computers — in over 60 countries, including India, as Google looks to expand its gaming offerings.

With today's rollout, the service will be available in more than 120 countries.

First introduced in 2022, the service will enable players to browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs. This will allow people to take advantage of larger screens and improved controls with mouse and keyboard inputs, the company said.

Players will be able to pick up where they left off when they switch from another device, such as their mobile phone or tablet. Game libraries are also synced across devices, the tech giant said.

In India, the service will be available in English and Hindi. Players will be able to access popular titles from Indian developers, such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, as well as global titles, such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King’s Return.

The service claims to offer an overall catalogue of "hundreds of games, all optimised for larger screens and with improved controls."

"We have been offering this as a beta experience to gather early feedback so we can continue improving the product to fit the needs of players and developers around the world," Arjun Dayal, Director, Google Play Games wrote in an official blog post.