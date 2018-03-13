Goa Carbon resumes operations at Goa unit

Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resumption of operations at the Company's Goa Unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete, Goa from yesterday (12th March, 2018).
Goa Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding resumption of operations at the Company's Goa Unit located at St. Jose de Areal, Salcete, Goa from yesterday (12th March, 2018).There would not be any financial impact due to the shutdown of operations of the Company's Goa Unit as there was sufficient inventory to service the orders in hand.Source : BSE