Glenmark Pharma submits application for Ryaltris for patients with seasonal allergic Rhinitis

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced thatthe company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its leading respiratory pipeline candidate Ryaltris, an investigational fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid, as a treatment for seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients 12 years of age and older. Source : BSE