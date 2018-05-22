App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2018 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma submits application for Ryaltris for patients with seasonal allergic Rhinitis

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its leading respiratory pipeline candidate Ryaltris, an investigational fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid, as a treatment for seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients 12 years of

 
 
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

