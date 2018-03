Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clobetasol Propionate Spray

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Spray, 0.05%, the generic version of Clobex®1 Spray, 0.05%, of Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

This product will be manufactured at Glenmark’s Baddi plant in IndiaSource : BSE