GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals : Outcome of board meeting

we are pleased to furnish the following information:1. DividendThe Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 35 /- per equity share on face value of Rs. 10 each for the year ended 31st March 2018. The dividend if approved by the shareholders will be paid after 24th July 2018.2. Intimation under Listing and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 (LODR) Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of LODR the following documents are enclosed as Annexure 1 & 2Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2018Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2018Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st March 2018Statement of Assets and LiabilitiesCertificate for unmodified opinion3. Annual General MeetingThe Ninety Third Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 24th July 2018 at the Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Marine Lines, Mumbai 400020.Source : BSE