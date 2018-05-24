App
May 24, 2018 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals : Outcome of board meeting

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 35 /- per equity share on face value of Rs. 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2018. The dividend if approved by the shareholders will be paid after July 24, 2018.

 
 
we are pleased to furnish the following information:

1. Dividend
The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 35 /- per equity share on face value of Rs. 10 each for the year ended 31st March 2018. The dividend if approved by the shareholders will be paid after 24th July 2018.
2. Intimation under Listing and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015 (LODR) Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of LODR the following documents are enclosed as Annexure 1 & 2
Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2018
Auditors Report for the year ended 31st March 2018
Audited Financial Results for quarter ended 31st March 2018
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
Certificate for unmodified opinion
3. Annual General Meeting
The Ninety Third Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 24th July 2018 at the Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Marine Lines, Mumbai 400020.

Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

