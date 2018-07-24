GG Dandekar Machine Works' AGM September 21, 2018

The Annual General Meeting of G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Limited will be held on Friday, 21 September 2018, at registered office situated at B-211/1, MIDC Butibori Industrial Area, Kinhi Village, Tah. Hingana, Dist Nagpur 441122 (MH) at 11.00 a.m.You are requested to take the same on your records.Source : BSE