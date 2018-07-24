App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GG Dandekar Machine Works' AGM September 21, 2018

The Annual General Meeting of G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Limited will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018, at registered office situated at B-211/1, MIDC Butibori Industrial Area, Kinhi Village, Tah. Hingana, Dist Nagpur 441122 (MH) at 11.00 a.m.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
The Annual General Meeting of G. G. Dandekar Machine Works Limited will be held on Friday, 21 September 2018, at registered office situated at B-211/1, MIDC Butibori Industrial Area, Kinhi Village, Tah. Hingana, Dist Nagpur 441122 (MH) at 11.00 a.m.

You are requested to take the same on your records.Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:21 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.