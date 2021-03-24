Get assured returns up to 7.25% with contactless Bajaj Finance online FD

One of the most challenging aspects of constructing an investment plan is acquiring the knowledge of the available options and choosing the best one. A fixed deposit is a conventional and trusted savings option offered by banks, non-banking financing companies, or post offices.

Given its popularity as a financial instrument, there are countless providers and options to choose from, but choosing the one that meets all your requirements can be tricky. Bajaj Finance online FD stands out as a smart option, which is attuned to the needs of modern investors, while offering flexibility.

Here’s a look at some reasons why Bajaj Finance online FD should be a part of your investment portfolio.

Attractive Returns

The best part about investing in FDs is that on creation of a fixed deposit account, the returns are not subject to interest rate changes, or market fluctuations. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers fixed deposit rates of up to 7.25%, which are significantly higher than other fixed-income investments.

Tenor (Months) Non senior citizens Senior Citizen FD interest rates 12 – 23 5.98% - 6.15% 6.22% - 6.40% 24 – 35 6.41% - 6.60% 6.64% - 6.85% 36 - 60 6.79% - 7.00% 7.02% - 7.25%

You can choose tenors from 12 to 60 months, and here’s a look at the range of FD interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance for different tenors.

As you can see, interest rates are higher for longer tenors. By choosing tenors of 36 months or more, non-senior citizens get assured returns up to 7% on investing offline, whereas non-senior citizens choosing the online investment mode can get an additional rate benefit of 0.10% on their deposit. Senior citizens get an additional 0.25% rate benefit, regardless of their mode of investment.

Paperless, Hassle-free, Completely Online

Bajaj Finance also offers the convenience of contactless fixed deposits, which enable you to invest from the convenience of your home. By investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, you can avoid long queues, lengthy documentation processes and benefit from an end-to-end paperless online application method.

Safe, Stable, Credible

These contactless deposits by Bajaj Finance come with the assurance of highest safety and guaranteed returns. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the safest investment options as it is accredited with ICRA’s MAAA rating and CRISIL’s FAAA stability rating. Thus, your savings are safe with Bajaj Finance online FD, and you can expect assured returns at maturity.

With Bajaj Finance, there are no restrictions on creating multiple deposits, and you can ladder your deposits easily to cater to your liquidity requirements with ease. To reap additional rate benefits, you can also choose to renew your deposit, and gain 0.10% extra rate benefit. You can also use the FD interest calculator to know the returns on your deposit beforehand

What’s more – you can fully manage and track your investment online with Experia – Bajaj Finserv’s customer portal. There is also an option to avail a Loan against FD during emergencies, and you can also consider renewing your deposit online.

This is a partnered post