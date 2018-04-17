App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 16, 2018 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Geep Industrial Syndicate's board to consider interim dividend

Shervani Industrial Syndicate has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2018, to consider declaration of Interim Dividend.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2018, to consider declaration of Interim Dividend.

Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulation, 2015 and the Insider Trading Code of the Company, the Trading Window will remain closed from April 16, 2018 to April 25, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Key Managerial personnel and other Designated persons of the Company.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.