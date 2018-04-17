Geep Industrial Syndicate's board to consider interim dividend

Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2018, to consider declaration of Interim Dividend.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulation, 2015 and the Insider Trading Code of the Company, the Trading Window will remain closed from April 16, 2018 to April 25, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Key Managerial personnel and other Designated persons of the Company.Source : BSE