Geep Industrial Syndicate's board meeting on April 23, 2018

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 23rd April, 2018 at 5.30 P.M. to consider declaration of Interim dividend.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading), Regulation ,2015 and the Insider Trading Code of the Company, the Trading Window will remain closed from 16th April, 2018 to 25th April, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Key Managerial personnel and other Designated persons of the Company.Source : BSE