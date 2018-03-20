App
Mar 20, 2018 03:29 PM IST

GE Power India bags contract worth Rs 309 crore

We would like to notify that GE Power India Limited has been awarded a contract worth approximately Rs. 309 crores (USD 47.50 million) by NTPC Limited to install its Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system at Phase-I (2X800 MW) of its Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Telangana.

 
 
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,048.00 and 52-week low Rs 575.50 on 22 January, 2018 and 30 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.61 percent below its 52-week high and 44.57 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,593.33 crore.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,048.00 and 52-week low Rs 575.50 on 22 January, 2018 and 30 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.61 percent below its 52-week high and 44.57 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,593.33 crore. Source : BSE

