Garnet International: Outcome of board meeting

With regard to the captioned matter and in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 30th May, 2018, following decisions were taken:1. Adoption and approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018. (Copies of Audited Financial Results adopted and approved by the Board of Directors are enclosed herewith along with Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) and Statement of Impact in Annexure I, Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of Listing Regulations.2. Recommendation of Dividend 5% per Equity Share of Re. 0.50 Paisa/- each. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the CompanySource : BSE