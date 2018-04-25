Future Supply Chain Solutions' board recommends dividend

Future Supply Chain Solutions has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 25, 2018 has recommended a dividend of Re.1 per equity share i.e. @ 10% on face value of Rs.10 per equity share, subject to the approval of the shareholders.
