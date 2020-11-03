172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|announcements|future-group-amazon-tussle-future-group-files-caveat-in-delhi-high-court-6061641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Group-Amazon tussle | Future Group files caveat in Delhi High Court

A caveat is filed by a litigant in High Courts and in the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against the party without it being heard.

Moneycontrol News

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has filed a caveat in the Delhi High Court following the Singapore arbitration court's interim stay order on the deal with Reliance Retail Ventures, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

Anticipating a move by Amazon, which had got an interim arbitration award in its favour, putting the announced deal on hold, the Future Group firm has moved the Delhi High Court.

Let no order of any kind be passed or any other petition and application, which may be filed by the petitioners/caveatee (Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC) against the respondent/caveator - Future Retail Ltd, without due notice under section 148A of the code of civil procedure, the Future Group firm stated in its urgent caveat petition.

Future Group sources told CNBC-TV18 that this is not an indication of ruling out other applications or decisions to oppose the emergency arbitrator's order and that all options are on the table.

Future Group has indicated to the authorities the serious financial difficulties faced by the firm due to COVID-19. It believes that any delay in deal approvals could have an impact on its shareholders, lenders, vendors, suppliers and employees.

HP Ranina, a senior lawyer, opined that Future Group would succeed if it challenges the Singapore arbitral authority's order against its deal with Reliance Industries (RIL) in the Delhi High Court.

“I think Future Group is on strong ground, once they challenge this in the Delhi High Court they should succeed. I don’t think this interim order of the Singapore arbitral authority will have much impact on this deal,” he told CNBC-TV18.

With inputs from agencies.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:37 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.