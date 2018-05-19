Future Enterprises to consider dividend on May 25, 2018

Future Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the following;1. The audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018;2. The audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2018;3. To consider and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.4. Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures or any other securities on Private Placement basis or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board and subject to such statutory / regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at general meeting or through postal ballot, wherever required.Further, for the aforesaid purpose, pursuant to Regulation 9 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company’s Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from May 19, 2018 to May 27, 2018 (both days inclusive) for designated employees including promoter group and Directors of the Company. The trading window shall open from May 28, 2018.Source : BSE