French cheese maker Bel to acquire 49% stake in Britannia's dairy subsidiary under new JV

Britannia Industries Ltd on November 30 stated that it has entered into a joint venture with French cheese maker Bel to offer Indian consumers a range of cheese products.

Bel will acquire a 49 percent stake in Britannia's wholly owned subsidiary Britannia Dairy Private Limited (BDPL), and the entity thereafter shall be renamed Britannia Bel Foods Private Limited.

According to an official statement from the company, the cheese products will be produced in the JV’s new facility at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra. The facility is backward-integrated to collect milk from local farmers in the region.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Business Officer, Dairy business, Britannia is named the CEO of the new joint venture.

Further, the products will be co-branded using the trademarks 'Britannia' and 'The Laughing Cow' and will be introduced in the fast-growing cheese category in the country.

"By joining forces through the JV, Bel Group and Britannia will create the best conditions to accelerate the development of the nascent cheese market in India thanks to the strategic complementarity of the two companies. Britannia Industries will hold 51 percent stake in the joint venture company, while Bel Group will hold 49 percent," the company stated. Commenting on the JV, Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Britannia Industries

said, "This JV will help the milk farmers of Maharashtra gain consistent and greater market access through our yield-optimized milk collection initiative that has grown significantly over the last 3 years...This JV is also key to Britannia’s vision to be a responsible, total foods company”. Meanwhile, Cécile Béliot, Chief Executive Officer, BEL Group added, “Thanks to this joint venture, we will accelerate in India, after 4 years of presence in 'start-up mode' which had enabled us to confirm the relevance and the potential of our product offers. Perspectives in India are strong and very promising in the nascent cheese segment. We are proud to partner with Britannia." Shares of Britannia on November 30 closed 1.63 percent higher at Rs 4,352.80 apiece on BSE.

Moneycontrol News

