French cheese maker Bel to acquire 49% stake in Britannia's dairy subsidiary under new JV

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

The products under the new JV will be co-branded using the trademarks “Britannia” and “The Laughing Cow”

Britannia products

Britannia Industries Ltd on November 30 stated that it has entered into a joint venture with French cheese maker Bel to offer Indian consumers a range of cheese products.

Bel will acquire a 49 percent stake in Britannia's wholly owned subsidiary Britannia Dairy Private Limited (BDPL), and the entity thereafter shall be renamed Britannia Bel Foods Private Limited.

According to an official statement from the company, the cheese products will be produced in the JV’s new facility at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra. The facility is backward-integrated to collect milk from local farmers in the region.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Business Officer, Dairy business, Britannia is named the CEO of the new joint venture.

Further, the products will be co-branded using the trademarks 'Britannia' and 'The Laughing Cow' and will be introduced in the fast-growing cheese category in the country.

